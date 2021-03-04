The sacked chairmen of local government councils in Oyo State have been advised not to preempt the Supreme Court on their demand for the completion of their tenure in office.

The aggrieved All Progressives Congress council chairmen, who were elected into office in 2018, had challenged the grounds of their sack by Governor Seyi Makinde ‘s administration in court, warning that the recently announced council poll in the state was share waste of time and resources.

However, a socio-political group in the state, Oyo Kajola Group, has described the recent statement credited to the sacked chairmen as misguided and distasteful.

The group, in a statement signed by its media coordinator, Adebayo Ayandele, indicated that Makinde and OYSIEC did not err in law by trying to conduct the local government poll since there is no injunction barring the exercise.

The statement read in parts, “We should ask the sacked chairmen why they are trying to preempt the Supreme Court on the pending matter. The sacked chairmen should realise that what is on trial before the apex court is the illegality of their tenure perpetrated by the previous government.

“Is there any injunction barring OYSIEC from conducting the polls?”

It alleged that the APC tried to fly a kite in order to jeopardise the forthcoming local government elections.

The statement read further, “A recent statement credited to Ayodeji Abass-Alesinloye is distasteful and misguided. It is important to note that efforts to conduct the local government election less than two years into Governor Makinde’s first term in office is commendable.

“The governor has demonstrated that he is a democrat and someone who can be trusted to keep the sanctity of the Constitution.

“Governor Makinde has always made it clear that he respects democracy and would want elections at the grassroots as soon as achievable. But for the legal bottlenecks orchestrated by the sacked chairmen, the local government election would have been conducted since the first quarter of 2020.

“The people of Oyo State are behind the governor and OYSIEC and we are confident that this election will hasten the development of the state and fast-track the delivery of the governor’s commitment to transform the state.”

