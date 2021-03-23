George Weah Jr, the son of Liberia’s president, has been taken into custody over charges of public disorder for noise nuisance related to a house party in Paris during the Covid-19 lockdown, according to French media.

Weah Jr had earlier been arrested by police in February for breaking coronavirus rules during a party in the Alma-Marceau neighbourhood of the French capital.

He was arrested for insulting the police and resisting arrest and then later released.

Le Parisien newspaper reported that Weah Jr was questioned by detectives in relation to charges of disturbing the peace.

George Weah Junior was brought before the judicial court in Versailles just outside Paris on Tuesday, March 18.

The court has placed him under judicial supervision pending his hearing scheduled for the 9th of May for disturbing the peace and sound aggression.

The 33-year-old son of Liberia’s president reportedly claimed diplomatic immunity when police arrived at the property following noise complaints.

Weah Jr, also an ex-footballer like his president dad, has created somewhat of a stir with his boisterous parties.

The French press has reported on how his neighbours in the Paris suburb of Saint-Germain-en-Laye complain about his regular parties.

Being brought into custody suggests that Weah Jr will not be afforded diplomatic immunity, although the French public prosecutor has not confirmed this despite repeated requests from the press.

Like this: Like Loading...