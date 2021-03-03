At the mention of Borno State, the thought of the Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgency comes to mind. The insecurity alone has left many residents scared for their lives and traumatized.

The pains, however, intensified when a fierce lion invaded Ngala, a town in the state and embarked on a rampage.

According to reports making the rounds, the lion killed a few people in that axis and also injured many, leaving them with scars that may not be forgotten for a very long time.

Help, however, came their way when security operatives successfully tracked the lion and shot it down.

Photos circulating online showed bloodied residents at a health facility, waiting for medical attention.

The pictures also captured residents severing the lion into bits, probably for consumption.

Below are some photos:

