Ian St John, a former Liverpool and Scotland forward who went on to co-host the popular television show Saint and Greavsie with Jimmy Greaves is dead.

John, 82, who scored 9 goals in 21 international appearances for Scotland, was a key player in the great Liverpool team assembled in the 1960s by Bill Shankly. The team rose from the second division to win two English league titles and an FA Cup in 1965, in which he scored the winning goal in the final.

The footballer’s family who confirmed his death, said in a statement: “It is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you that after a long illness we have lost a husband, father and grandfather.

“He passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside. We would like to thank all the staff at Arrowe Park Hospital for their hard work and dedication during these very difficult times.

“The family would be grateful for privacy at this extremely sad time.”

Liverpool legends paid tribute to St John on Tuesday, 1 March, Fellow Scot Andy Robertson described him as a man of warmth, humour, knowledge, wisdom and joy.

Scotland and Liverpool has lost a true giant, he was not only football-wise a legend, but a true legend as a person. It was a pure pleasure to meet him,” Liverpool manager, Jürgen Klopp said

St John started his career at his hometown club, Motherwell, before joining Liverpool for a then club-record fee of £37,500, and played 21 times for Scotland, scoring nine goals.

After being almost ever-present in the Liverpool team for eight seasons, St John left the club in August 1971 and played briefly for Hellenic in Cape Town, South Africa and Coventry City before retiring in 1973.

