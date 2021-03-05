A policeman identified as Shedrack Aleke Igwe, who works in the armoury section of MOPOL base 28, Umuahia, Abia state has been arrested for stealing 5 AK-47 rifles from the armoury.

It was gathered that Igwe, a constable, was able to cart the rifles away from the armoury section with the help of others unnoticed.

After he committed the crime on March 2, 2021, he fled to Ebonyi State, however, he was arrested in Ikwo local government area of the state, where he hails from.

It was learned that a combined team of policemen from Abia and Ebonyi states, trailed him to Ikwo.

He was immediately arrested with the help of the Divisional Police Officer in Ikwo and investigation commenced after he was moved to the Abia Police Command.

Five of the missing AK-47 rifles were recovered in his Enyibichiri residence in Ikwo, Ebonyi state.

The suspect was said to have bought three brand new tricycles for commercial purposes recently and gave them to his brother Ifeanyi Igwe.

It is believed he might have sold some of the rifles, if not all of the AK-47 rifles he made away with to purchase the tricycles.

The Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi state, Aliyu Garba confirmed the report, saying the recovery of the stolen rifles was carried out by a combined effort of Abia and Ebonyi police commands.

“This thing is for Abia state, it is good you ask Abia state Police command, we only assisted them. So, you will get the whole story in Abia.

“Yes, it is a combination of action and necessary things. Get Abia, Abia will give you the necessary things, we only assisted,” he said.

