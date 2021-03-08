Four lovers have been caned with up to 20 lashes for having sex outside of marriage in Indonesia.

The men and women were publicly flogged in the ultra-conservative Aceh province governed by Sharia law on Monday, March 8.

The lovers, wearing face masks, were reportedly checked by medical officials before they were escorted in handcuffs to the rug where they knelt to receive the lashings.

The offence, called khalwat, is common in Banda Aceh, just one region of the world’s most populous Islamic nation.

Whipping is just one form of punishment imposed for violating Sharia law.

The brutal punishment was handed out by a hooded cane-wielding enforcer who could not be seen.

Aceh is the only province in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country that imposes Islamic law. About 98 percent of Aceh’s five million residents are Muslims.

Aceh adopted Sharia after it was granted special autonomy in 2001, an attempt by the central government to quell a long-running separatist insurgency.

Human rights groups have slammed public caning as cruel, and Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo has also called for it to end but the law has strong support among Aceh’s population.

The public canings usually attract large crowds of eager spectators but today’s punishments were handed out indoors with only a small circle of observers.

Officials said earlier this year that the floggings had been moved indoors and shorn of the usual opening speeches because of the virus pandemic.

Drinking alcohol, sex before marriage, gambling and homosexuality are all punishable by public lashings.

Women are even forbidden to stay in an entertainment venue after 11pm unless they are with a male relative.

Banda Aceh lies on the western tip of Sumatra and is home to nearly five million Indonesians.

