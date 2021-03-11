Malaysia’s constitution guarantees freedom of religion. But religious tensions have risen in recent years.

In 2008, Malaysian authorities seized Malay-language compact discs from Jill Ireland Lawrence Bill, a Christian, at an airport after they found the recordings used ‘Allah’ in their titles.

Ms Bill then launched a legal challenge against a 1986 ban on Christians using the word in publications.

On Wednesday, 10 March, after more than a decade the Kuala Lumpur High Court ruled that she had the right not to face discrimination on the ground of her faith.

In her decision, Justice Nor Bee ruled that the word ‘Allah’ along with three other words of Arabic origin ‘Kaabah’ (Islam’s holiest shrine in Mecca), ‘Baitullah’ (House of God) and ‘Solat’ (prayer) could be used by Christians.

Justice Nor Bee said the directive that banned the use of the four words was illegal and unconstitutional.

“The freedom to profess and practise one’s religion should include the right to own religious materials,” she said.

This is not the first time a Malaysian court has been divided over the use of the word ‘Allah’.