Some suspected cult members on Saturday during a clash with another rival group, shot a man simply identified as ‘Pepper’ to death at Ita-Olokan area of Osogbo, Osun State.

The incident caused panic in the area, as the assailants, who reportedly arrived on two motorcycles, shot the victim and fled the scene.

An eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the deceased died on the spot.

The sources said the incident happened around 10am, when the deceased sat in front of a house where his group normally gathered. He said, “The assailant arrived at the scene and when he (the victim) sighted them, he wanted to run but it was too late. The attackers shot him at a close range several times and he died on the spot. Those that carried out the act are members of a cult group. They are locked in a supremacy battle. Many people in the area that heard the gunshots were scared.” The police spokesperson in Osun, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident, saying the Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode, had summoned the area’s Divisional Police Officer. She assured that the perpetrators would be brought to book.

