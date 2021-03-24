A High Court 1 sitting in Kogi State, on Tuesday, March 23, sentenced one Ocholi Edicha to 12 years and 6 months in prison for the gruesome murder of a women leader, Mrs. Salome Abuh, during the 2019 governorship election in the state.

Mrs. Abuh, until her death, was the women leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Ochadamu, Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The women leader was shot and set ablaze at her residence on November 18, 2019.

Subsequently, Edicha was arraigned on offenses of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, mischief by fire, and culpable homicide, however, the prosecuting counsel from the Ministry of Justice and Solicitor General’s office, Barr. Otigbe Joseph vowed to challenge the ruling.

Otigbe described the ruling as a surprise and not enough punishment for the offenses committed which bothered on killing.

During the trial, the prosecutor called five witnesses.

The court based its judgment on oral testimony and eyewitness account alongside statements made to the Nigerian police.

The defendant, however, denied making a statement to the Nigerian police but was quick to challenge and accept some aspect of the statement.

Delivering his judgment, Justice Ajayi convicted the suspect for culpable homicide not punishable with death and sentenced him to 12 years and 6 months imprisonment for the offenses.

