Governor of Oyo State, Sey Makinde has called on the Service Chiefs to deploy more troops to the state due to the ongoing security breaches being experienced.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that the Service Chiefs, led by the Chief of Defence staff went to Ibadan to supervise the handing over at the 2Division, Nigerian Army, Ibadan and also meet with Makinde.

The CDS promised to take measures to bring sanity to bear within the country, as directed by President Muhammadu.

Meanwhile, addressing senior officers of armed forces at the headquarters of 2 Division of the Nigerian Army at Odogbo Cantonment in Ibadan, on Thursday, General Iraboh said that the armed forces of today demand that all the services work together, as the threats being faced required partnership and collaboration.

He also said that the coming of the Service Chiefs was to let the officers know the charge the president had given to them, which must be done in partnership with other security agencies.

Iraboh spoke on some misconceived ideas or opinions that were being passed around by those that were uninformed, to the effect that they believed that armed forces were working in disparity groups.

“What we are doing today is to let you know that such does not exist. We have come to be an encouragement team to work together.

“We have been given the brief by the GOC and Flag Officer Commanding (Nigerian Air Force), and we know you are doing the utmost to meet that objective.

“We can only commend and urge you to keep up the spirit. We want to see across the length and breadth of the armed forces, training activities and operational engagements that are result-oriented,” he said.

He stated further that in due course, the Service Chiefs would be coming to have interactions with the officers on a more detailed and general level.

Like this: Like Loading...