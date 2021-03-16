Boko Haram terrorists have allegedly seized Damasak, the headquarters of Mobbar Local Government Area, LGA, of Borno State after dislodging the military troops in the area.

Sources in the area who spoke to Vanguard alleged that a United Nations helicopter in the area was shot at by terrorists in the axis.

They added that the insurgents stormed Damasak on Sunday evening in a convoy of gun trucks loaded with Improvised Explosive Devices, IEDs, and Rocket Propelled Grenades which they used to overwhelm troops at their base before taking control of the town.

This development led to the trapping of hundreds of residents while others fled for safety.

The attack on Damasak came as residents of Khadamari village in Jere LGA of the state had a sleepless night as the insurgents attacked to loot foodstuff and livestock.

While it has been gathered that the military have been working tirelessly to neutralize some insurgents, the number of those affected on both camps is still unclear.

A security source who pleaded anonymity, on Monday, told the publication:

“There is a signal that Boko Haram terrorists are gaining control and maintaining presence in Damasak town after attack on the military formation in the town.

“It is most likely they will target the United Nations (UN) humanitarian hub if they are not urgently checked by the military. The incident may affect helicopter service to the town tomorrow (today).

The Street Journal, on Monday reported that the army, in a statement by it spokesman, Mohammed Yerima, confirmed the death of four soldiers during clash with fighters of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) on the fringes of Lake Chad.

