It contains many revelations about her life, including her difficult, dysfunctional upbringing, the racism she encountered as a child, and allegations that her first marriage to record executive Tommy Mottola was abusive.

Morgan Carey, born in 1960, says the star has damaged his reputation by writing about an alleged ‘vicious fight’ with his father that occurred when she was a little girl.

Mariah wrote that it took ‘12 cops to pull my brother and father apart’, but Morgan says the incident was ‘fictional’ and that under normal circumstances, only one or two police officers would have responded to a domestic violence report.

He has also sued over passages that, he says, imply he tried to extort money from Mariah after she became successful and that he had been in the criminal justice system.

“Morgan brings this action more in sorrow and disappointment in his sister’s betrayals and malicious falsehoods than in anger at them, papers filed in Manhattan read.

“He is by no means envious of his sister’s enormous artistic and personal success, has enjoyed his own successes both professional and personal and has always wished her well.”

Other defendants named in the case include the book’s co-author, Michaela Angela Davis, its publisher Macmillan, and the imprint Andy Cohen Books.