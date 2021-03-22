A massive fire. on Monday morning, engulfed the popular Katsina Central Market, destroying goods and structures worth millions of Naira.

An eyewitness, Abass Labaran who spoke to Channels Television said that over 100 shops were razed in the inferno.

The trader said he lost a large quantity of foodstuff, groceries and books.

The fire, according to the eyewitness, started from the Unity Bank located in heart of the market at about 7:30 a.m. and spread to other stalls.

“The inferno was not caused by anything but an act of Almighty Allah, it all starts from one shop and spread across to about a thousand shops. My shop boy was the first to inform me of the incident,” Labaran added.

Another trader in the market named Saheed, attributed the fire to the explosion from gas cylinders sold in one of the shops because a loud noise was heard when the fire started.

The inferno in Katsina came barely 24 hours after properties worth millions of Naira and over 60 shops were destroyed in midnight fire on Saturday at the TudunWada Market, in Gusau, Zamfara State.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of the market, Lawali Bello said the inferno was caused by an electrical fault in one of the shops and it eventually spread to other shops, destroying over 60 shops.

Following the inferno, the affected traders trooped to the market to count their losses, calling on the government to come to their aid.

When Governor Bello Matawalle visited the scene of the fire outbreak, he promised to assist the victims with some money to immediately restart business somewhere else, pending the reconstruction of the burnt shops.

Matawalle sympathised with the victims over the unfortunate development and asked them to see the situation as the will of God.

Photos from the Zamfara market fire

