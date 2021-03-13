Osun state police command recently dragged a medical doctor and his staff before a Magistrate’s court sitting in Osogbo, for allegedly stealing a digital meter belonging to Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company.

The two accused persons are Olajumoke Tokunbo (46) and Oyinlola Oluwatosin (26).

Police prosecutor, Sergeant Adepoju Kayode told the court that the accused persons committed the offence on January 27 and March 9, 2021, at Ogo-Oluwa area, in Osogbo.

Adepoju said, “The accused persons did conspire to with stealing of a Digital meter No.14313649 installed to capture exact electric power consumption your hospital, Crystal hospital where both of you are staff.

“Olajumoke Tokunbo did steal digital meter with number 14313649.”

He also alleged that Tokunbo assaulted Paul Taiwo Ishola, Kehinde Fashakin and Ibrahim Lawal, who are said to be staff of the Osogbo IBEDC while on their lawful duty by blocking them with his car.

The Prosecutor further alleged that Tokunbo threw away the IBEDC ladder and other equipment belonging to the company before men of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were later deployed to the scene to rescue them.

Adepoju also told the court that the accused persons claimed the digital meter No. 14313649 valued at N250,000 was stolen but they failed to report the incident to the police and IBEDC who issued the meter to them.

He noted that the offence committed by the accused persons was contrary to Section 516,335,388,249,86 (1&2) and 127 and punishable under Section 390 and 250 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol ll Law of Osun state 2002.

However, the accused persons pleaded not guilty to the six-count charge brought against them.

The defence counsel, Sunday Abolade applied for bail for the accused persons in the most liberal term.

In his ruling, Magistrate A A Adeyeba granted the accused persons a bail in the sum of N500,000 with one surety in like sum.

He then adjourned the matter till April 14 for hearing.

Like this: Like Loading...