Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed during their two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey that they got married privately three days before their royal wedding.

They said they had their private wedding in their backyard.

Meghan said: “I was thinking about it, you know our wedding, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that.

“We called the Archbishop and we just said, look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world. But we want our union between us, so the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”

Meghan, 39, also shared some details about the wedding watched by millions around the world.

“I’ve thought about this a lot because it was like having an out of body experience I was very present for,” she said. “That’s the only way I can describe it because the night before I slept through the night entirely, which in and of itself is a bit of a miracle. And then woke up and started listening to that song ‘Going to the Chapel’ and just tried to make it fun and light and remind ourselves that this was our day, but I think we were both really aware, even in advance of that just, this wasn’t our day. This was the day that was planned for the world.”

Meghan added at the end of their interview that after all they went through with the royal family and their exit, the couple has their happy ending now in California with their son Archie and their daughter who’s due this summer.

She said: “Now we’re actually on the other side, we’re actually not just survived but are thriving. This Miracles, I think that all of those things I was hoping for have happened.”

