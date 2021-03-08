Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on Sunday, March 7, and she revealed a lot.

The Duchess of Sussex disclosed during her interview with Oprah Winfrey that the royal family expressed concerns about baby Archie’s skin color.

Meghan revealed that ‘concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born’ were brought up to her husband ahead of her son’s birth.

During her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan admitted that she went into marrying Prince Harry naively and says the scrutiny was almost unsurvivable.

Meghan claimed the Royal Family did not want her son to be a prince or offer him security.

Asked why by Winfrey, she said it had to do with how dark his skin might be when he’s born.

She said: “In those months when I was pregnant, we had in tandem the conversations of him not being given security or a title, and also concerns about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.

“They didn’t want him to be a prince or princess, not knowing what the gender would be, which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn’t going to receive security,”

Winfrey asked if her son being ‘too brown’ would be a problem, to which Meghan replied: “If that is the assumption you are making, that is a pretty safe one”.

Oprah was shocked and asked Meghan who raised these questions but she refused to say because it would be very damaging to them.

Meghan added: “That was relayed to me from Harry, those were conversations the family had with him, and I think it was really hard to be able to see those as compartmentalised conversations.”

Harry also said it hurt that his family did not speak out against articles with colonial undertones written about his wife.

