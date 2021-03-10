Nigerian clergyman, Dr. Abel Damina, has shared his view on the idea of having flamboyant weddings.

According to Damina, young men who are just starting their lives and decide to spend N2 million to organise their weddings, do not have sense.

The clergyman who recently spoke during a church sermon said:

“You are a young man just starting life but you want to spend N2 million on a wedding, you don’t have sense. The school fees your father spent were wasted. You need to go back to the village to refund the fees. N2 million can set up a good business for you if you have sense.”

Damina added, “That is why people get married and for one year they are still paying debts. So, their marriage starts with bitterness and anger. Everybody is angry because when there is debt to pay and no money to eat, there will be tension in the house. That love will suddenly finish.”

Damina pointed out that most grooms who, under normal circumstances, would not want to spend such amounts on their weddings are often influenced by the brides who want to use wedding pictures to impress friends on social media.

“Who knows you on Facebook?” Damina asked.

“Facebook is for faceless people who you don’t even know, yet you want to impress them and make your young man broke,” he added.

