An operative of the Nigerian Navy, Farouk Yusuf, who was deployed to Onitsha in Anambra State, has been shot dead by unknown gunmen, just a week to his wedding.

Yusuf is the fourth personnel of the Nigerian Navy to be killed in one in the state.

Similarly, six police officers and two officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service were also killed by hoodlums in the state.

A source who confirmed Yusuf’s death said the police has launched an investigation and are hunting for his killers.

“Yusuf was posted to Onitsha in Anambra State amidst all the unrest in that region. He was preparing to tie the knot next week with his betrothed but his life was cut short by gunmen who waylaid him in Onitsha.

“The late Yusuf hailed from Unguwan Sarki area of Biu LGA in Borno State. There is tension as the military could embark on raids and reprisal arrests and torture and even killing. The situation in Onitsha is palpable because the military is going to strike back. The activities of the rampaging gunmen need to be curtailed.

“Killing someone just a week before his wedding is indeed very agonising and condemnable. This is a moment of great agony for the relatives, friends and family of the deceased. May his soul rest in perfect peace.” he told SaharaReporters.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that the Anambra State governor has banned the use of vehicles with tinted windows, as well as those with covered number plates due to the growing insecurity being witnessed.

