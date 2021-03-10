Troops of the Nigerian military, on Tuesday night, pushed back Boko Haram terrorists as the former dared to launch offensives in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The attack by the insurgents comes about three weeks after the deadly attack that was launched on a town on the outskirts of Maiduguri after a security breach.

The terrorist squad breached a section of the security around the city and fired volleys of mortars and fabricated rockets which led to the death of at least 15 persons.

Residents of Maiduguri said they could not sleep on Tuesday night as they were gripped by fear owing to the loud gun fires and explosions which continued to rage as the military engaged the insurgents.

The attack in Maiduguri is reported to have occurred around the same vicinity where the attack of the Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 explosion occurred.

In response to the security threats, the military swiftly deployed troops to the area to counter the insurgents.

As of the time of filing this report, the number of those affected in the military and terrorists’ camp is still unknown.

These recent attacks come as there are several reports that terrorists have begun mapping out new strategies to enter the densely populated city of Maiduguri to wreck havoc.

