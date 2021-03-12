A suspected child kidnapper, on Friday, was lynched to death by an angry mob in Otolo Nnewi, Anambra state.

The kidnapper’s apprentice, however, was reportedly beaten to a stupor and is currently unconscious in the hospital.

It was gathered that the suspects allegedly grabbed a four-year-old pupil who was on his way home and were escaping with him on a motorcycle when other commercial motorcyclists rounded them.

“Immediately they whisked the child away, other children within the area raised alarm which attracted the cyclists who pursued them immediately and apprehended them.

“They beat them mercilessly until the Police arrived and rescued them,” an eyewitness said.

Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident, saying the suspects were taken to the hospital where one of them was certified dead by the doctor while his accomplice is still unconscious at the hospital.

He said the corpse has been deposited at the mortuary while an investigation is ongoing.

He said:

“On the 12/3/2021 at about 2:20 pm, there was a report at the Area Command headquarters Nnewi that a four years old child of ST Joseph School Otolo Nnewi was returning home from school in the company of his siblings when two men on a motorcycle grabbed the child and zoom off with him.

“Alarm was raised by other children which attracted the attention of some commercial motorcyclists who pursued and eventually arrested the suspects and rescued the child at Akamili Community Nnewi.

“However, before the arrival of police patrol team to the scene, the two suspects were beaten to stupor by the angry mob but were eventually rescued by the police and taken to the hospital for medical attention.

“Consequently, on the 13/3/2021(today) one of the suspects whose identity is yet unknown was certified dead by a medical doctor while receiving treatment and the second one is still unconscious at the hospital.

“The Commissioner of Police, Monday Bala Kuryas, while thanking the public for their courage in rescuing the child also urged them to always exercise restraint by not taking the law into their hands whenever they arrest suspects.

“This will enable the Police to conduct a discreet investigation in order unravel more facts surrounding the incidents including sponsors of the dastardly acts and bring them to justice,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...