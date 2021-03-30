A lady, Colette Offiong Bassey, has smashed a 44-year record of the Department of Linguistics and Communication Studies at the University of Calabar (UNICAL).

Bassey graduated with a first-class degree in her department, breaking a record set in the department in 1977.

Collette, who was heavily pregnant at the time she wrote her exams, took to her Instagram page to announce her success, expressing her utmost gratitude to God and her ever-supportive husband.

She shared photos of herself in her Unical convocation gown and an official statement from the university in the post with the hashtag #beautyand brains.

The mother of one wrote: “To God be the glory! I remember finishing exams on a certain Wednesday and giving birth that Saturday. It was one hell of a ride but it ended in praise.

“After God, my gratitude goes to my husband who Pushed me hard and gave me great support. I have a great support system, the rest of family included. Thank you

“Thank You everyone. I’m super thankful for the show of love. It’s never too late to achieve excellence, you just have to start. Take the step, whatever it is. The journey to greatness goes on.

“My name is Colette Offiong Bassey, First Class honors degree holder Linguistics and Communication Studies. To God be the glory!”