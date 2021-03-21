Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano has said that several videos showing him stuffing bales of dollars into his babarringa in 2018 were fake.

“No doubt the video is fake. We are making some underground plans, which we will not reveal. But I assure you it is fake, and all those behind it will be put to shame,” Ganduje told the BBC Hausa Service on Friday.

Governor Ganduje has already sued Daily Nigerian, which first published the videos in 2018, demanding N3billion in damages.

But the case has not made progress in the court.

Asked by the interviewer to confirm whether he was the person in the video, Ganduje responded by saying that the video was doctored to show him collecting something.

“Even your picture can be tampered to show something on your head or hand. And you know it’s possible. People always tend to believe falsehood. The fact is that we will take action against the matter,” he said.

“Did he ever take dollar bribe”, asked the interviewer.

Ganduje responded:“It is a lie. Nothing of that nature ever happened. It was just part of a scheme to stop me from contesting election – and I contested; to stop me from winning election – and I won. But that is not the issue, the big issue that we will deal with those behind it,” he said.

The video gave Ganduje the nickname ‘Gandollar’.

On November 15, 2018 the governor dragged DAILY NIGERIAN and its publisher, Jaafar Jaafar over video clips published by the online medium showing the governor collecting bribe in hard currency from contractors.

The paper reported that the suit, filed at a state High Court, is coming one month after publishing the bribe-taking video story.

In the suit filed by Ganduje’s counsel, Nuraddeen Ayagi, the governor is seeking the court to, among others, to restrain the online platform from further publishing what he called “defamatory doctored video clips.

The case is still ongoing at the court.