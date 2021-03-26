Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested a Chadian lady, Vivien Tarmadji, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, while trying to board an Ethiopian airline flight 911 en route Addis Ababa-Italy with 234.35 grams of heroin concealed in her private part.

According to a statement released by the spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi, on Thursday, March 26, the Chadian lady was nabbed by vigilant narcotics agents during an outward clearance of the airline at the boarding gate after being scanned.

”Upon interrogation, she claimed she was contacted by a man who called her from Italy to collect the drug from another man who delivered the illicit substance to her in a hotel she lodged in Lagos early in the morning before she took her flight to Abuja same day for onward journey to Italy.

“She further claimed that the man brought 50 wraps of heroin for her to swallow but she couldn’t, and as such, she decided to insert 18 wraps into her private part and returned the remaining to the man that brought the drug to her in the hotel.

“According to her (the Chadian lady), she came into Nigeria to raise money to pay for her house and shop rents which had expired in Italy, as life has been so difficult since the coming in of COVID-19 pandemic. She said the owner of the drug was to pay her 10,000 Euros on the successful delivery of the drug to Italy.”

