One Mohammed Wada who is notorious for the sale of illicit drugs to bandits has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

This disclosure was contained in a statement on Saturday by Femi Babafemi, the NDLEA Public Relations Officer.

Wada, identified as a native of Niger Republic, was reportedly arrested in Niger state, where he was found to be in possession of “skunk” – a brand of cannabis.

The statement read in part:

“A 70-year-old drug trafficker, Mohammed Rabiu Wada, who supplies illicit substances to Boko Haram insurgents and bandits, has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, in Niger State.

“The suspect who hails from Dallawa town, state of Agadez, Niger Republic, was arrested on Thursday with 10 pallets of skunk in Jebba, Niger state. He had brought into Nigeria hides and skin from Niger Republic to sell in Lagos.

“During interrogation, the suspect claimed he sold his goods for N300,000 in Lagos and used the fund to buy 10 pallets of skunk at N25,000 each.

“He was on his way back to Niger Republic through the North West where he sells drugs to bandits when he was intercepted in Jebba.”

The Niger State commander of the NDLEA, Aloye Isaac, described the arrest as a confirmation of the nexus between drug abuse and the security challenges in parts of the country.