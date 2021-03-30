It was a thing of shock on Monday as Brigadier-General Buba Marwa, the Director-General of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), as well as Directors, men and officers of the agency, were subjected to a surprise drug integrity test in Abuja.

As the drug law officials resumed duty in the morning, the gates of the headquarters were closed and everyone was asked to gather in batches at the conference hall where a team of medical doctors led by the Medical Director of Synapse Services, Dr. Vincent Udenze, a consultant in addiction psychiatry, were already assembled with their equipment for a urine drug test.

This was disclosed in a statement made available by the Director, Media & Advocacy, of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi.

Babafemi said shortly before he took his own test, Gen. Marwa said the impromptu test was necessary to show that charity begins at home.

“We cannot be asking others to undergo drug test without submitting ourselves for the same. Coming out clean and negative gives us the moral authority to conduct the test on others. The essence of also taking everyone by surprise and inviting external medical personnel to conduct the test is to further strengthen the validity of the exercise,” the statement quoted Marwa.

Babafemi added, “The test results already released by the medical team showed that Gen. Marwa returned negative along with the Secretary to the Agency, Barrister Shadrack Haruna and other Directors at the national headquarters of the NDLEA.”

