The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has revealed that it has uncovered a stash of cocaine and heroin in the palace of a traditional ruler in Anambra State.

This development was contained in a statement issued on Monday by NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi.

According to the agency, its operatives at the Anambra State command recovered 58.5 grammes of cocaine and 13.9 grammes of heroin.

What was missing from the statement was the identity of the traditional ruler in whose palace the illicit drugs were found.

The anti-drug agency, however, said security personnel at the palace are helping to trace the owner of the consignment.

“In a related development, operatives of the Anambra State Command of the Agency have recovered 58.5 grammes of cocaine and 13.9 grammes of heroin concealed in the palace of a prominent traditional ruler in the state,” the statement said.

The statement quoted the Anambra State Commander of NDLEA, Mr. Muhammadu Misbahu Idris, as saying that, “Investigations are ongoing to unravel how the illicit drugs were hidden in the palace.

He added that the palace security guards are helping in tracing the dealer behind the consignment.

The NDLEA further revealed that its operatives at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos intercepted a notorious drug trafficker with three parcels of cocaine.

