Well-concealed parcels of cocaine, heroin, and other hard drugs ready to be shipped to the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, Australia, Maldives, and New Zealand, have been intercepted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA.

The owner of the parcels, Sikiru Owolabi, was also traced and arrested after days of intelligence gathering and surveillance by NDLEA operatives.

It was reported that the seizures were made by NDLEA undercover agents attached to two international courier companies in Lagos.

A statement by the spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi, on Tuesday, said the suspect was arrested after 1kg of cocaine concealed in cream containers and was to be shipped to Dublin in Northern Ireland was intercepted at one of the courier firms in Lagos.

This came after the discovery of another 200g of cocaine meant for London in the same courier company, just as another 390 gram of cocaine hidden in men’s clothing billed to be shipped to Northern Ireland was intercepted in the same company.

In a similar development, 320g of heroin hidden in earrings coming from Congo en route Australia were seized at a different courier company in Lagos.

The statement added that 500g of Cannabis Sativa concealed in automobile parts going to New Zealand was seized at one of the courier companies.

Another 200g of methamphetamine hidden in an award plaque en route New Zealand, as well as, 200g of methamphetamine concealed in a book ready to be shipped to the Maldives were intercepted in another firm.

Below is a statement from the NDLEA

Like this: Like Loading...