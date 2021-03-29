Three suspected drug traffickers have been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, with illicit drugs worth over N2billion at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, Lagos.

This development was contained in a statement by the spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi.

According to the statement, one of the suspects, Aniede Chimezie Bright was arrested on Sunday 28th March 2021, during the outward clearance of passengers on Air Marroc, with 7.1 Kg of Methamphetamine carefully concealed in food spices and packed in a Swiss polo suitcase.

The illegal substance was bound for Spain with a street value of over N2 billion.

According to the Commander, MMIA Command of the NDLEA, Ahmadu Garba,

“Unarguably, the closure of borders occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic is responsible for the surge in the price of these drugs. For instance, the price of meth in Australia had increased from 200 dollars to 600 dollars per gramme due supply cut, hence the desperation by the traffickers and barons alike.”

Similarly, the Command equally intercepted one Bamidele Babatunde Adeyemo at the export shed of the airport with 800g of Cannabis sativa while operatives also seized 19.950kg of green leaves suspected to be khat. The cannabis cleverly concealed in foodstuff was bound for Dubai, UAE.

In a follow-up operation, one Asonye Christian was arrested in connection to the seizure of the 800g of cannabis, while investigations are ongoing with a view to establishing more leads and getting the owner of the khat leaves arrested.

Commending the men and officers of the NDLEA MMIA Command for the arrests and seizures, the head of the agency, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), said they are committed to taking the fight to drug barons and traffickers wherever they are across Nigeria.

