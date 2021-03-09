The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a suspected notorious drug trafficker, Hassan Bishi Taiwo, at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos.

The notorious drug trafficker was nabbed for being in possession of three parcels of cocaine concealed in a false bottom created in his suitcase.

Hassan was intercepted at the E-Arrival Hall of the MMIA upon his arrival onboard an Ethiopian airline flight at about 1.30 pm on Friday, March 5.

According to the NDLEA Commander, MMIA command of the agency, Ahmadu Garba, the suspect has been plying his illicit trade through some Middle East countries.

“The suspect came into Nigeria through Addis Ababa but he actually travelled to Addis Ababa from Abuja. Upon a thorough search, we discovered another ticket on him while our findings also show that he has been plying his criminal trade through some Middle East countries,” Garba said.

This development also came as narcotic officers attached to a courier company in Lagos have intercepted 500 grams of unaccompanied cocaine going to the United Arab Emirates, concealed inside the walls of packed cartons containing clothes.

It is worthy to note that since General Buba Marwa (rted) took over as Director-General of the NDLEA, the war against drug crimes have intensified as the agency has seized many kilograms of illicit drugs in the last two months.

