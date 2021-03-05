The police in Anambra, led by the Anti-cult grand Commander, SP Noel Uche have arrested a blind man who allegedly indulges in fraud (419) in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect, Mr. Tochukwu Ikebuife, fondly called Mmanye, according to reports was said to have specialised in spitting saliva in the palms of his victims and it will come out through the other side, an act he uses to confuse and defraud his victims.

It was gathered that most of the blind man’s victims were young girls and boys who were sales girls and apprentices serving their masters in different markets in Onitsha.

According to Nigerian Tribune, the suspect always swindled his victims of a huge sum of money ranging from N500,000, N850,000, N3 million to N5m respectively.

His arrest was, however, made known when a group, Ndigbo Unity Forum (NUF), led by its National President, Dede Uzor A. Uzor, as well as seven of the victims paid a courtesy visit to the anti-cult commander in Enugu-Ukwu.

The national president commended the new Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Monday Kunyas, and the commander for the major breakthrough in arresting the kingpin and his wife, Nkiru who is said to be his accomplice.

The NUF boss admonished the people to be wary of persons who approach them for assistance, claiming that they came from other African countries Ghana, Togo, Ivory Coast among other African countries and need help to change their foreign currency.

“People should be careful of such individuals. This is one of their antics. I urge police to immediately arraign the suspect and the wife to serve as a deterrent to others,” he said.

They urged the police to intensify efforts to arrest five other groups operating in Obosi using Camry and Keke to carry out their criminal operation.

