Nemesis has caught up with a fake soldier after he was apprehended by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCD).

The fake soldier who was identified as twenty-eight-year-old Ogbonnia Paul Chukwudi was said to have been practising the criminal act for four years in Cross River State.

The suspect was arrested by officers of the NSCDC at Igoli, Ogoja and handed over to the 130 Battalion who after preliminary investigation handed him over to the 13 Brigade of the Nigerian Army.

Speaking at the 13 Brigade Headquarters on Wednesday while handing over the fake soldier to the Police for prosecution, the Brigade Commander, Brigadier General MA Abdullahi said the suspect has been impersonating for the past 4 years.

Speaking through Major SN Ikpeme, Abdullahi said:

“During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the suspect has been presenting himself as a serving soldier for four years.

“Items recovered from his residence at 7 stadium road, Igoli Ogoja includes camouflage t-shirt, some of his pictures on a military uniform, fake Military ID card, prescreening certificate of the Nigerian Army among others.”

He added that the fake soldier and all exhibits have been handed over to the police for further investigation. He also requested an update from the police on the outcome of its investigation so as to update the Brigade’s crime record.

Receiving the suspect and the exhibits, the Assistant Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ewa Igiri, said further investigations will be carried out and the suspect will be prosecuted accordingly.

Meanwhile, the fake soldier told journalists that the uniform belonged to his father, adding that he regrets his action.

