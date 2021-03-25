New Zealand is reportedly only the second country in the world to introduce the measure, after India.

The legislation, which was unanimously passed in parliament, provides three days of bereavement leave.

Ms Anderson said one in four women in New Zealand have had a miscarriage and she hoped the new provision would give them “time to come to terms with their loss without having to tap into sick leave”.

“Their grief is not a sickness, it is a loss. And loss takes time,” she said, adding that New Zealand was “leading the way for progressive and compassionate legislation”.