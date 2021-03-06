Hollywood star Nicolas Cage has tied the knot for the fifth time in a private wedding ceremony.

According to a report by E News, the 57-year-old actor got married toErika Kookie, 26, in Las Vegas.

The report said the wedding ceremony which took place at a hotel was attended by family members and close friends of the couple.

Cage confirmed, “It’s true, and we are very happy.”

Shibata has also taken her new husband’s name, according to their Nevada marriage license, which lists her as Riko Cage.

The couple got engaged in August on a video call, Cage told Marc Coppola on his Q104.3 radio show, because they were separated due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cage then sent her a black diamond engagement ring in the post.

“She left New York and went back to Kyoto, Japan, and I went back to Nevada and I haven’t seen her for six months. We’re really happy together and we’re really excited to spend that time together, so I finally just said, Look, I wanna marry you, and we got engaged on FaceTime,” Cage said.

Cage’s wedding to Shibata signifies his fifth marriage. He was previously married to actress Patricia Arquette between 1995 and 2001, and then Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004.

His ex-wife Alice Kim, with whom he shares his 15-year-old son Kal-El, was present at the ceremony as the pair are still good friends.

Cage’s fourth marriage didn’t end so successfully he filed for an annulment from makeup artist Erika Koike in 2019 after four days. She ended up suing him for spousal support.

