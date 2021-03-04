A Nigerian-American of Igbo origin, Ms. Akunna Cook, has been sworn-in as deputy assistant secretary of state for African affairs.

Akunna, a seasoned diplomat is the daughter of Nigerian immigrants, Mr and Mrs Anthony and Clara Enweruzor of Ntigha, Isiala Ngwa local government area, Abia state in Nigeria.

In a post via her social media handle, Rosa Whitaker, President and CEO of Whitaker Group, said: “I applaud Akunna Cook today as deputy assistant Secretary of State for African affairs, a daughter of African immigrants.

“Akunna is a seasoned diplomat and Africanist with an impressive record of achievement in economic empowerment and equity for people of color. Now more than ever, America needs experience hands leading US policy towards Africa, Akunna is among the best!”

Akunna Cook serves as the founding executive director of the ‘Black Economic Alliance’ a non-partisan organization focused on driving economic progress in the black community through policy development, advocacy, and supporting candidates for office who are aligned with its mission.

She is an accomplished diplomat, policy advocate, and attorney. She is the founder and principal consultant at ‘Drake Road Strategies’ where she advises individuals and organizations on public policy strategy and advocacy.

Akunna received her law degree from the Yale Law School and a master’s degree in public policy from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. She is also a summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Howard University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and business administration. Akunna is a term member of the Council on Foreign Relations and a member of the Washington D.C. bar.

