Nigerian troops on Monday, killed 41 Boko Haram militants in an offensive operation against the extremist group in the country’s restive northeast state of Borno, the army has confirmed.

In a statement by Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, army spokesperson, he said that troops of Operation Lafiya Dole encountered the Boko Haram militants at Musuri village in Gamboru Ngala local government area of Borno during “a fighting patrol” in the early hours.

“In continuation of the ongoing offensive operation against the Boko Haram Terrorists and their Islamic State West Africa Province counterpart in the North East, troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have decisively taken out several terrorists after heavy fighting in the early hours of today, Monday 15 March 2021.

“The gallant troops who maintained aggressive posture, conducted a fighting patrol along Gulwa and Musuri in Gamboru Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State.

“At Musuri, troops encountered elements of the terrorist group and swiftly engaged them in firefight which lasted for about 45 minutes. With superior firepower, troops ultimately dominated the area after neutralizing 41 of the terrorists. They also recovered sophisticated weapons and rescued 60 elderly women and children who were in the terrorists’ captivity.

“Items recovered from the obliterated fighters include; 12 AK47 rifles, 8 Fabric Nationale (FN) rifles, a motorcycle, 6 bicycles, mechanic tool boxes, a sewing machine, large quantity of batteries used for making Improvised Explosive Devices and sex enhancement drugs amongst other things.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, has already congratulated the gallant troops while urging them to keep up the tempo,” the statement read.

The army spokesperson said the troops are in high fighting spirit and determined as ever to clear the entire region and country of vestiges of Boko Haram terrorists.

Boko Haram has been trying to establish an Islamist state in northeastern Nigeria since 2009. The terror group has also extended its attacks to other countries in the Lake Chad Basin.

