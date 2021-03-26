The Nigerian Army has released a list of successful candidates for the Short Service Combatant Course 47/2021.

The Army, in a statement released on Friday, advised all successful candidates to report for the officer cadet training at the Old Site of the Nigeria Defence Academy Kaduna on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

The statement read, “This is to inform the general public that candidates who are successful at the Short Service Combatant Course 47/2021 Selection Board have been shortlisted and published on the Nigerian Army recruitment portal. Beware Of Fraudsters!

“NOTE: Successful candidates are to report for officer cadet training at the Old Site of the NDA Kaduna on Tue 6 April 2021. The candidates who fail to report by 6 pm on Wed 7 April 2021 will forfeit their positions & be replaced by another candidate on the Reserve List.”

According to the Army, successful candidates are to come with the following:

Original credentials and SSC 47 online application print out that bears their passport photograph. Four copies of 5×7 coloured photograph in suit and in full standing position without cap/hat. Two pairs of white (unmarked) round neck vests and navy blue shorts (without stripes). Two pairs of black trousers. Two pairs of pure white canvas trainers (rubber type NOT acceptable). Two white bed sheets and pillowcases. One blanket (grey or army green colour). A set of cutlery. Two pairs of national dress or suit and casual wears.

Serving military personnel are to come along with release letters and passes from their commanders/commanding officers.

The Army warned that the successful candidates who fail to report by 6 pm on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, will forfeit their positions and be replaced by another candidate on the Reserve List.

