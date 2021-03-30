A 36-year-old Nigerian man Michael Mark Ikenna, and his Thai girlfriend have been arrested and charged with allegedly possessing and selling cocaine in Banglamung, Thailand.

Thailand region 2 narcotic suppression officers had received a tip-off from a concerned citizen that the suspects were allegedly selling cocaine in the Pattaya and Bangkok area.

The officers captured Ikenna, and Nantana Chiewpanitch, 25, in a sting operation conducted by undercover police who arranged to purchase 10 grams of cocaine in Takhiantia on Friday, March 26.

Ikenna was arrested outside his Takhiantia house and 9.8 g. of white powder seized from him. Police found Nantana Chiewpanitch inside the house but she denied involvement with drug dealing, saying she has only known Ikenna for a few months and worked in a call centre in Bangkok.

Investigators then searched their apartment in Bangkok where they recovered nearly a gram of cocaine and hundreds of plastic bags police said were used to package drugs for sale in Bangkok, the East and Central regions.

Police said the Nigerian claimed he was an exporter of dried dory fish to his home country. Police countered it was a shell company used to launder his drug money.

They were taken to the Banglamung police station to face charges of illegal possession of category 2 drugs (cocaine) with intent to sell.

