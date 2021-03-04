A Nigerian man, Ekwegbalu James Nzube, has bagged a death sentence after a court in the southern Tay Ninh Province of Vietnam, on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, found him guilty of trafficking nearly four kilograms of methamphetamine from Cambodia.

Ekwegbalu, who is 45-years-old, said he got acquainted with another Nigerian, Jone, in China in 2014, and the latter had hired him to transport drugs from Cambodia to Vietnam.

He came to Ho Chi Minh City in March before going to Cambodia to fetch the drugs for which he was paid $2,000.

The convicted Nigerian, however, was caught by border guards in Tay Ninh Province while he was illegally crossing the border into Vietnam last July.

In his rucksack, they found four plastic bags with nearly four kg of meth.

Among countries in the world with tough drug laws is Vietnam. Those convicted of possessing or smuggling more than 600 g of heroin or 2.5kg methamphetamine face the death penalty.

Nzube’s case comes barely two weeks after a Nigerian woman studying in the United States, Oyindamola Akinrinola, pleaded guilty in a federal court for her role in Nigerian fraud schemes that targeted Americans.

The 23-year-old and her co-conspirators in Nigeria victimised individuals, several of them elderly, through a variety of online scams, said U.S. Attorney, Stephen McAllister.

Ms Akinrinola, who was granted legal permanent residency in the United States in 2018, lives in Kansas City.

“She now faces time in federal prison for her crimes. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to prioritise the investigation and prosecution of fraud schemes like these, no matter where they originate,” said Russell George, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration.

