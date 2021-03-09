The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, arraigned a Nigerian man whose name was given as Odejobi Temitope Michael before Justice E. N. Alukwu of the State High Court in Enugu.

The defendant was charged for failing to return the sum of N2,000,000 which was mistakenly sent to his account about two years ago.

It was gathered that the money was inadvertently paid in February 2019 by one Chikezie Chukuma, who thought the account number belonged to an auto dealer.

However, when Chukuma went to the auto dealer to take delivery of the car, he realized that he made an error when transferring the funds.

All pleas to get Michael to refund the money ended in futility, a development that forced the claimant to report the matter to the authorities.

When the charge was read to him, Michael pleaded “not guilty”.

The defending counsel, B. J. Adigwe filed a motion for bail pending the determination of the case, however, the prosecution counsel, S. C. Anyanwu, opposed it, arguing that Michael might not return to face trial if he goes back to Benin Republic where he resides.

Justice Alukwu ordered that the defendant be remanded in the custody of the EFCC and adjourned the case until April 25, 2021.

