Nigerian police operatives attached to FIB STS/TIU FHQ ABJ X, in a joint operation Yaki, trailed suspected members of a gun running syndicate, in possession of illegal arms and ammunition between March 24th and 26th 2021.

They succeeded in intercepting the suspects while they were driving a Toyota High lander with Reg Number LGT 582 JL at Saminaka Forest area of Kaduna state.

The suspects noticing police presence opened fire on them. The suspects escaped into the forest. Cordoned and search operation was immediately embarked upon.

Two out of the suspects later identified as James Dungs m aged 30yrs of Jos, Plateau state and Joseph from Jos, Plateau state, were re arrested with severe bullet injuries.

During a spot search inside the vehicle and the forest they escaped into, the following items were recovered; Eight (8) SMG rifle AK 47 calibre without breach, one (1) Barrett’s pistol without breech, Eleven (11) AK 47 magazines and fifty (50) rounds of 7.62MM X 39MM live ammunition.

The suspects confessed to the crime of being in possession of arms, claiming they are taking them to be delivered to the bandits in Niger, Kaduna, Katsina and Zamfara states respectively.

The suspects were rushed to Barau Dikko teaching hospital for treatment but one Justine Oraduen was later confirmed dead by the doctor on call. His remains was deposited in the same hospital mortuary while one other is on admission.

The suspect mentioned others as member of the syndicate and efforts have been intensified to arrest them.

The arrested suspects will be charged with criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and illegal possession of prohibited firearms.

