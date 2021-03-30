210326-N-KU391-1004ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 26, 2021) Culinary Specialist Seaman Beauty McGowan, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), poses for a photo after being awarded the ship's Blue Jacket of the Quarter for the 2nd quarter, March 25, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Petrosino)

Beauty McGowan, a graduate of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) now serving on the USS Iwo Jima, a US navy assault ship, has received the blue jacket of the quarter award.

According to the American connections media outreach, a blog dedicated to US navy activities, “the blue jacket of the quarter award is one of several quarterly categories used to recognise high-performing sailors who stand out from others in similar pay grades.”

McGowan graduated from LAUTECH in 2015, after completing her secondary school education at Lagos state model college, Kanton.

She is said to have joined the US navy six months ago, having applied for the opportunity offered by the military.

“Growing up, I learned the importance of determination, endurance and perseverance. Those skills are currently helping me in the fleet,” she was quoted to have said in the blog.

“As a culinary specialist, we feed the crew. I see it as a way of meeting people’s satisfaction and relieving them of hunger-driven stress,” she said

“I joined the Navy because I wanted a better life. I wanted financial viability and to be able to go to medical school. To me, serving in the Navy gives me pride and a sense of belonging,” she said.

