The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Uyo Zonal office has arrested a staff of Procter and Gamble for allegedly embezzling over N20m (Twenty Million Naira) company funds and using it to play sports bet.

The suspect, Emmanuel Chigozie Eze, a 35-year-old Head of Sales for Procter and Gamble, was arrested along ‘K Line area’ of Ewet Housing Estate in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, following a petition.

The petitioner alleged that Eze used his position as Head of Sales for Procter and Gamble, to supply goods worth over N20m to customers and converted the same for personal use.

The suspect between March 2020 and January 2021, according to the petitioner, sold goods worth the said amount and fraudulently collected monies from various customers using his personal account rather than the company’s account.

Following an investigation into the matter, it was revealed that the suspect had severe gambling problem as he spent over N4m placing sports bet on a daily basis with almost nothing to show for it.

It was also discovered that between July and December 2020, the suspect received over N18m from one of the company’s major customers (name withheld) for goods, which were not fully delivered.

The customer, however, said she still expects a balance of goods worth over N8m.

The EFCC has said the suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

