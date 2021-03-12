President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has been elected into the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) council.

Pinnick was elected on Friday in Rabat, Morocco at the 43rd CAF ordinary general assembly, after defeating Malawi’s Walter Nyamilandu, the incumbent, to clinch the coveted seat.

Following several withdrawals prior to the elections, Pinnick and Malawi’s Walter Nyamilandu were the only two candidates left from the anglophone block.

The election also saw Pinnick emerge as fifth vice-president of CAF.

Pinnick is the third Nigerian to be elected into the FIFA council. Late Etubom Orok Oyo and Amos Adamu were the other persons from the West African nation to have occupied that post.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that South African billionaire, Patrice Motsepe had emerged as the President of CAF, taking over from Ahmad Ahmad.

“Africa needs collective wisdom, but also the exceptional talent and wisdom of every (national football association) president and every member nation.”

“When we all work together, football in Africa will experience success and growth that it has not enjoyed in the past,” he said.

In November 2020, Malagasy Ahmad Ahmad became the first CAF president to be banned by FIFA, with a five-year suspension for “governance issues” cut to two after appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

