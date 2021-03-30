Athletic shoemaker Nike Inc on Monday, 29 March, sued a New York-based company that produced “Satan Shoes” purported to contain a drop of human blood as part of a collaboration with “Old Town Road” rapper Lil Nas X.

Nike said in the lawsuit that the company, MSCHF Product Studio Inc, infringed on and diluted its trademark with the black-and-red, devil-themed shoes, which went on sale online on Monday. Lil Nas X is not named as a defendant in the suit.

The shoes are customized Nike Air Max 97 sneakers that contain red ink and “one drop of human blood” in the sole, according to a website describing the 666 pairs of limited edition shoes. The back of one shoe says “MSCHF” and the other says “Lil Nas X.”

Several media outlets reported that the shoes sold out in less than one minute at a cost of $1,018 per pair on Monday.

The lawsuit argues that Nike must maintain control over its brand “by setting the record straight” about what products bear its distinctive “swoosh” logo.

“In fact, there is already evidence of significant confusion and dilution occurring in the marketplace, including calls to boycott Nike in response to the launch of MSCHF’s Satan Shoes based on the mistaken belief that Nike has authorized or approved this product,” the lawsuit says.

In a statement after the complaint was filed, Nike reiterated that it is in no way affiliated with the Satan Shoes.

“We don’t have any further details to share on pending legal matters, however, we can tell you we do not have a relationship with Lil Nas X or MSCHF,” Nike said.

Lil Nas X tweeted about the news with a short clip from the cartoon “SpongeBob SquarePants,” in which a character says: “I was just kidding. … You guys know I was just kidding, right?”

