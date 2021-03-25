Suspected bandits have again struck two local governments in Kaduna State, killing nine persons in the process. The gunmen were said to have launched separate attacks in Birnin Gwari and Giwa LGAs.

This development was confirmed in a statement by Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner for internal security and home affairs, made available to newsmen on Thursday.

According to Aruwan, six people were shot dead by the suspected bandits, after a barricade was mounted at Dogon Dawa-Kuyello road in Birnin Gwari LGA.

He identified the deceased as Nura Rufai, Sanusi Gajere, Yakubu Labbo, Usman Dangiwa, Alhaji Abdulhamid, and Janaidu Tsalhatu.

Two others, Haruna Dotu and Hamisu Mohammad, were reportedly shot dead at Ungwan Maje in Birnin Gwari LGA.

He added that armed bandits also attacked Kwama village in Giwa LGA and killed one Nasiru Rufai after he resisted their attempts to kidnap him.

According to the commissioner, the Kaduna state governor, Nasir el-Rufai, received the report with sadness and prayed for the repose of the deceased residents.

He added that the governor has sent his condolences to the bereaved families.

Kaduna state has been gripped with intense attacks even as the governor has stressed that he will not negotiate with bandits. These series of attacks has resulted in the death of thousands of residents with others left to face the brunt of raising ransoms to secure the release of loved ones.

