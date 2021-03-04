Recently, a suspected armed bandit, who was allegedly on a kidnap mission, met his waterloo at the Patigi Ferry Port in Niger State after commuters noticed he was behaving very suspicious.

It was learnt that the suspect refused to hand over his baggage to the motorcycle rider to place in front as was the usual practice when boarded the bike from Bida Garage to his destination.

The suspected bandit, while on the way, received several calls apparently from gang members asking him to hurry up, a situation which got the rider really scared.

As they got to the Nupeko Port, he quickly alighted and chartered a small canoe to the Patigi side, but still refused part with the baggage while boarding to the boat.

The motorcyclist got very disturbed, raised an alarm and a call was made to the other side for them to investigate the incoming lone passenger.

As soon as he got to the other side, someone again offered to assist him with the bag but he refused. His mind was so focused on how to another motorcycle.

At this point, they forcefully took the bag away from him and the vigilante members there held him.

When the bag was searched, 3 guns were discovered.

Below is a video taken from the scene where the bandit was apprehended.

