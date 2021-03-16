Detectives from the Ogun State police command have arrested dreaded Ibadan kidnap kingpin, Usman Hassan, who recently escaped from Oyo State to Ogun State after killing one of his victims.

Usman and his associates were earlier arrested in Oyo State after kidnapping a farm owner at Solalu village, whom they collected ransom from but ended up killing him.

He, however escaped to Ogun State to hide and attempted to form a new kidnap ring in the state with new kidnappers from the Fulani tribe.

Unfortunately his plans fell apart when the detectives stormed his hideout in the Imala area and apprehended him after they got information about his activity from those he had tried to recruit into his kidnapping ring.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, revealed in a statement that Usman had told detectives he arranged with his biological brother, one Tahiru Usman and others to kidnap their victim in Akinyele, Ibadan, and later kill him after collecting ransom.

According to him, the gang members were afraid of been identified by the victim, upon his release.

The kingpin would be taken to the Anti-kidnapping Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for onward transfer to Oyo State Command where he will be charged, arraigned, and prosecuted.

