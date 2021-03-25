The Oyo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has arrested some government officials for allegedly stealling palliatives.

The NSCDC on Thursday, said it arrested three officials of the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Agency (OYRTMA) for allegedly stealing 70 bags of maize. The fourth person arrested was said to be a driver.

The NSCDC commandant in the state, Iskilu Akinsanya said the suspects were arrested by the officials at about 9pm at the Oyo State Secretariate while loading the stolen items.

He added that intelligence reports had it that some people were in the habit of breaking into the government secretariate’s warehouse to loot items.

Akinsanya added that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed.



“Our effort yielded result yesterday (Wednesday) around 21:00hrs, the suspects were arrested loading the items that are meant for the people in the state

“This has been happening for a long time and we have been trying to pin them down and we are able to arrest them yesterday.

“This is what we have been talking about, the government means well for the society but there are some unscrupulous people in the society that want to traucate government’s effort.”

Like this: Like Loading...