Officials of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corp , on Tuesday arrested a suspected hoodlum called Tajudeen Sheu for attacking the Fulani settlement in Idigba Olomi area of Ogbomoso in Surulere North Local Council Development Authority of Oyo with five other members of his gang.

Sheu and his gang (now at large), who were said to have dressed as men of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, reportedly broke into the settlement at about 1:24am on Tuesday attacking the residents.

Items that were recovered from the hoodlums are one red Bajaj motorcycle with registration number OSUN EKG 100 UP, one single barrel locally made gun, cutlasses, petrol in ragolis bottle, a torchlight and a local charm.

It was learnt that the six men and one woman, all injured, who were reported to have been rescued from the scene of the attack were rushed to the hospital where they are currently being treated.

The NSCDC Commandant in the Oyo State Command, Iskilu Akinsanya, said during the parade of the suspect that Sheu was arrested “for the alleged attack on the Fulani settlement in Ogbomoso.

According to the state Commandant, at about 0124hours early this morning, we were called by Miyetti Allah Chairman Ogbomosho branch, Muhammad Mahmud, that there was an attacked at the Fulani settlement in Idigba Olomi by some hoodlums numbering about six.

“The Agro Ranger in Ogbomosho/Oyo axis swung into action and a suspect named Tajudeen Sheu, a Vigilante in a VGN attire was arrested. One red Bajaj motorcycle with Osun registration number EKG 100 UP, one single barrel local gun, cutlasses, petrol in ragolis bottle, torch light and a local charm was recovered from him.

“Six men and one woman were rescued and taken to the hospital. Their names are Suaibu Yusuf, Sule Adamu, Salihu Yusuf, Saliu Musa, Saliu Yusuf and Yahu Adamu. Also injured was a female resident of the Fulani community , Dinbi Ado. They were rescue and rushed to Obafemi Hospital in Ogbomosho.”

However, the suspect alleged that he was once attacked and he went to the settlement on revenge mission. The Commandant said, “According to the suspect, Tajudeen Sheu, he was (once) attacked by an unknown person in the night and that was why he reinforce five members of his team who are at large for the attack.

“We seize this opportunity to warn Nigerians not to take law into their hands but to report or lodge complain to security agencies especially the NSCDC in their neighbourhood. Let us join hands and make the country a greater place for everyone to live.”

Akinsanya stated that after investigation the suspect would be charged to court for justice.

