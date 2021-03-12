The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife has mourned the first emeritus professor of Law and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Professor David Ijalaye.

Positions held by Professor David Ijalaye include Dean of the Faculty of Law; the Chairman, Committee of Deans; Chairman, Ceremonials Committee of the University, among others.

The late professor contributed to shaping the Institution as an incubator of academic excellence and cultural values.

Born April 8, 1929, Professor Ijalaye hails from Owo in Ondo State. He attended Swedenburg Memorial School, Owo, between 1938 and 1945 before proceeding to Government School, Owo (1945 1946) and Imade College, Owo (1946 – 1952).

In 1960, he proceeded to Hull University, England where he was awarded an LLB degree in 1963, before coming back to the Nigerian Law School, Lagos in 1964.

Reacting, the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof Eyitope Ogunbodede, described Ijalaye’s death as monumental.

In a statement released by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, the Vice-Chancellor was quoted as saying Ijalaye would be missed not only in the academic and law sphere but the entire country.

According to Professor Ogunbodede, “A library of encyclopedia of law and knowledge has gone”.

He also lauded the departed legal icon for his immeasurable sacrifice to the University, describing him as a “rock of Gibraltar” upon which the University’s Faculty of Law stands immovably.

